Who Got The Work

Baker & Hostetler partner Bonnie Keane DelGobbo has entered an appearance for Casey's General Stores, an Iowa-based convenience store chain operator, in a pending biometric privacy class action. The case, filed Aug. 2 in Illinois Central District Court by Kahn Swick & Foti and Don Bivens PLLC, accuses the defendants of collecting and storing customers' 'voiceprint' during AI-automated phone calls using SYNQ3's Synq Voice technology in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow, is 4:24-cv-04143, Schmitz et al v. Casey's General Stores, Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 16, 2024, 12:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Danielle Connor

Kristin Schmitz

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Kahn Swick & Foti LLC

Defendants

Casey's General Stores, Inc

Soundhound AI Inc

Soundhound AI, Inc.

Synq3 Restaurant Solutions LLC

Synq3 Restaurant Solutions, LLC

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

Nature of Claim: 360/for personal injury claims