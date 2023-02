Removed To Federal Court

Littler Mendelson removed a wage-and-hour class action against RPM International and the Euclid Chemical Co. on Friday to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Blalock Dye Law and the Hellmich Law Group, accuses the defendants of providing false wage statements and other labor law violations. The case is 5:23-cv-00314, Schmidt v. The Euclid Chemical Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 24, 2023, 7:08 PM