Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Meagher & Geer on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Michaud Cooley Erickson & Associates to Minnesota District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination and retaliation, was filed by Neaton & Puklich on behalf of Mark Schmidt. The case is 0:22-cv-02181, Schmidt v. Michaud Cooley Erickson & Associates, LLC.

Minnesota

September 07, 2022, 7:35 PM