New Suit - ERISA

Gallagher & Kennedy filed an ERISA lawsuit on Tuesday in Arizona District Court on behalf of Patricia Schmidt. The complaint pursues survivor benefits claims against the Temprite Co. and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01464, Schmidt v. Employee Deferred Compensation Agreement dated July 3, 2003 et al.

Arizona

August 30, 2022, 8:29 PM