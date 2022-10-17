Who Got The Work

William R. Stukenberg and Jamie L. Houston of Porter Hedges have stepped in to represent BWS Inspection Services in a pending employment class action. The complaint, which alleges violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, was filed Sept. 9 in Texas Western District Court by Josephson Dunlap LLP and Bruckner Burch PLLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as inspectors. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, is 6:22-cv-00910, Schmidt v. Bws Inspection Services, LLC.

Business Services

October 17, 2022, 6:13 AM