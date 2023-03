Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burr & Forman on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against LRC Leeds Holdings LLC and LRC Properties LLC to South Carolina District Court. The suit, arising from the alleged failure to pay invoices, was filed by Gallivan White & Boyd on behalf of Schmelzer Environmental Technologies LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-00877, Schmelzer Environmental Technologies LLC v. Lrc Properties LLC et al.

March 03, 2023, 12:03 PM