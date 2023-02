Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at FordHarrison on Wednesday removed an alleged age- and disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Missouri Baptist Medical Center to Missouri Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Ott Law Firm on behalf of Barb Schmank. The case is 4:23-cv-00148, Schmank v. Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Health Care

February 09, 2023, 6:30 AM