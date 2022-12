Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Waste Management to New York Western District Court. The suit, over alleged gender-based employment discrimination and workplace sexual harassment, was filed by the Law Office of Lindy Korn on behalf of Rebekah Schmahl. The case is 1:22-cv-00953, Schmahl v. Waste Management of New York, LLC.

December 08, 2022, 6:08 PM