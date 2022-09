Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kennedys on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against First Mercury Insurance Co. to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, concerning underlying bodily injury claims, was filed by Jackson Kelly on behalf of Schlumberger Technology Corp. The case is 4:22-cv-01465, Schlumberger Technology Corporation v. First Mercury Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 20, 2022, 2:53 PM