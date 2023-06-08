Who Got The Work

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partners Thomas G. Cronin and Todd M. Murphy have entered appearances for R.I.A. Federal Credit Union in a pending consumer class action. The case, which was filed April 24 in Illinois Central District Court, pursues claims that the defendant misrepresents its overdraft and insufficient fees policies. The suit was brought by Kaliel Gold PLLC, the Cates Law Firm and the Johnson Firm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow, is 4:23-cv-04061, Schlichting v. R.I.A. Federal Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

June 08, 2023, 11:09 AM

