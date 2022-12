New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Starbucks was hit with a consumer class action on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Custodio & Dubey and Treehouse Law, alleges that the defendant's 'sprouted grain' bagel is actually made primarily with non-sprouted grain. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10932, Schleyer et al. v. Starbucks Corp.