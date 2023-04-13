Removed To Federal Court

Davis Wright Tremaine removed am environmental lawsuit against 103rd Multiplex LLC, Christopher Baird and Eric Matson Thursday to Oregon District Court. The suit, brought by OlsenDaines on behalf of Jessica Schlesinger, contends that her property lacked plumbing facilities pursuant to applicable law. According to the complaint, the defendants never connected sewer lines in the plaintiff’s apartment to a sewer system and instead allowed hundreds of gallons of sewage to flow into Johnson Creek, creating conditions that posed a health and safety hazard. Christopher Baird and 103rd Multiplex are represented by MacMillan, Scholz & Marks and Gordon & Polscer, respectively. The case is 3:23-cv-00546, Schlesinger v. 103rd Multiplex LLC et al.

Real Estate

April 13, 2023, 6:36 PM

