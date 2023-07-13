Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barclay Damon on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lloyd's London, Evanston Insurance and other insurers to New Hampshire District Court. The suit was filed by Nutter McClennen & Fish on behalf of Schleicher & Stebbins Hotels, which claims business losses due to having to wait a protracted period to make needed repairs. The case is 1:23-cv-00351, Schleicher & Stebbins Hotels, LLC v. Everest Indemnity Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 13, 2023, 6:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Schleicher & Stebbins Hotels, LLC

defendants

Evanston Insurance Company

General Security Indemnity Company of Arizona

Axis Surplus Insurance Company

Certain Underwriters At Lloyds Of London Subscribing To Policy No. B123Ew0040518

Certain Underwriters At Lloyds Of London Subscribing To Policy No. B128416120W18

Certain Underwriters At Lloyds Of London Subscribing To Policy No. Ew0040519

Everest Indemnity Insurance Company

Hallmark Specialty Insurance Company

Homeland Insurance Company of New York

Landmark American insurance Company

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America

Scottsdale Insurance Company

Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Barclay Damon

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute