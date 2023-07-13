Removed To Federal Court
Counsel at Barclay Damon on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lloyd's London, Evanston Insurance and other insurers to New Hampshire District Court. The suit was filed by Nutter McClennen & Fish on behalf of Schleicher & Stebbins Hotels, which claims business losses due to having to wait a protracted period to make needed repairs. The case is 1:23-cv-00351, Schleicher & Stebbins Hotels, LLC v. Everest Indemnity Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
July 13, 2023, 6:51 PM
Plaintiffs
- Schleicher & Stebbins Hotels, LLC
defendants
- Evanston Insurance Company
- General Security Indemnity Company of Arizona
- Axis Surplus Insurance Company
- Certain Underwriters At Lloyds Of London Subscribing To Policy No. B123Ew0040518
- Certain Underwriters At Lloyds Of London Subscribing To Policy No. B128416120W18
- Certain Underwriters At Lloyds Of London Subscribing To Policy No. Ew0040519
- Everest Indemnity Insurance Company
- Hallmark Specialty Insurance Company
- Homeland Insurance Company of New York
- Landmark American insurance Company
- Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America
- Scottsdale Insurance Company
- Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Company
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute