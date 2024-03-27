Who Got The Work

Morrison & Foerster partners Jordan Eth, Anna Erikson White, David J. Wiener and associate Hanna M. Lauritzen have stepped in to represent Palo Alto Networks, a multinational cybersecurity company based in Santa Clara, Calif., and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Feb. 26 in California Northern District Court by Block & Leviton, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company's AI-powered security program Cortex XSIAM failed to increase the company's market share, in part due to competition from Microsoft's AI-powered platform Security Copilot and the inability to close large deals with the U.S. government. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, is 3:24-cv-01156, Schlaegel v. Palo Alto Networks Inc. et al.

Cybersecurity

March 27, 2024, 10:04 AM

