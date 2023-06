Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fox Rothschild on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Microsoft to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney David M. Schlachter on behalf of his legal practice. The case is 7:23-cv-05331, Schlachter et al v. Microsoft Corporation.

Technology

June 22, 2023, 9:12 PM

Plaintiffs

David M. Schlachter

Law Offices of David M. Schlachter, LLC

defendants

Microsoft Corporation

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract