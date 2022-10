Who Got The Work

Holland & Hart and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft have entered appearances for Janus Henderson Advisory Committee and Janus Henderson US (Holdings) Inc. in a pending ERISA class action. The case was filed Sept. 9 in Colorado District Court by Nichols Kaster. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore, is 1:22-cv-02326, Schissler v. Janus Henderson US (Holdings) Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 25, 2022, 10:22 AM