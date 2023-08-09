New Suit - ERISA

Roche Diagnostics Corporation and Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc. were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit on Aug. 8 in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for short- and long-term disability benefits, was brought Martin J. Sperry PA on behalf of Patricia Schirripa. The Roche Group and Sedgwick Claims are represented by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart. The case is 0:23-cv-61517, Schirripa v. Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 09, 2023, 8:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Patricia Schirripa

Plaintiffs

Martin J. Sperry, P.A.

defendants

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations