New Suit - Securities

Blackstone Group, Bumble and other defendants were hit with a stockholder derivative complaint Monday in Delaware District Court. The complaint, which has been sealed due to confidential information produced by Bumble, was filed by McCollom D'Emilio Smith Uebler and Kahn Swick & Foti on behalf of Michael Schirano. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00558, Schirano v. Blackstone Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 22, 2023, 2:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Schirano

Plaintiffs

Mccollom D'Emilio Smith Uebler LLC

defendants

Blackstone Inc.

Amy M. Griffin

Ann Mather

Anuradha B. Subramanian

Bcp Buzz Holdings L.P.

Blackstone Buzz Holdings L.P.

Blackstone Family Investment Partnership-Growth Esc L.P.

Blackstone Group Management L.L.C.

Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Fund-Fd L.P.

Bsof Buzz Aggregator L.L.C.

Bto Buzz Holdings II L.P.

Bxg Buzz Holdings L.P.

Christine L. Anderson

Elisa A. Steele

Jennifer B. Morgan

Jonathan C. Korngold

Matthew S. Bromberg

Pamela A. Thomas-Graham

R. Lynn Atchison

Sachin J. Bavishi

Whitney Wolfe Herd

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims