Blackstone Group, Bumble and other defendants were hit with a stockholder derivative complaint Monday in Delaware District Court. The complaint, which has been sealed due to confidential information produced by Bumble, was filed by McCollom D'Emilio Smith Uebler and Kahn Swick & Foti on behalf of Michael Schirano. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00558, Schirano v. Blackstone Inc. et al.

May 22, 2023, 2:05 PM

