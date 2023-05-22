New Suit - Securities
Blackstone Group, Bumble and other defendants were hit with a stockholder derivative complaint Monday in Delaware District Court. The complaint, which has been sealed due to confidential information produced by Bumble, was filed by McCollom D'Emilio Smith Uebler and Kahn Swick & Foti on behalf of Michael Schirano. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00558, Schirano v. Blackstone Inc. et al.
Internet & Social Media
May 22, 2023
- Mccollom D'Emilio Smith Uebler LLC
- Blackstone Inc.
- Amy M. Griffin
- Ann Mather
- Anuradha B. Subramanian
- Bcp Buzz Holdings L.P.
- Blackstone Buzz Holdings L.P.
- Blackstone Family Investment Partnership-Growth Esc L.P.
- Blackstone Group Management L.L.C.
- Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Fund-Fd L.P.
- Bsof Buzz Aggregator L.L.C.
- Bto Buzz Holdings II L.P.
- Bxg Buzz Holdings L.P.
- Christine L. Anderson
- Elisa A. Steele
- Jennifer B. Morgan
- Jonathan C. Korngold
- Matthew S. Bromberg
- Pamela A. Thomas-Graham
- R. Lynn Atchison
- Sachin J. Bavishi
- Whitney Wolfe Herd
