New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Johnson & Johnson was hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in California Central District Court over its Aveeno Baby sunscreen and moisturizing cream. The suit, brought by Faruqi & Faruqi, alleges that the products are deceptively marketed for 'babies' at a premium price when in fact the products are identical to the adult versions of Aveeno sunscreen and moisturizing cream. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00410, Schippell v. Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.