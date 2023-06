Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, a truckload shipping carrier, to Oregon District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Black, Chapman, Petersen & Stevens on behalf of Daniel Schilberg. The case is 3:23-cv-00893, Schilberg v. Knight Transportation, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 20, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Schilberg

defendants

Knight Transportation, Inc.

Noor Ali

defendant counsels

Wood Smith Henning & Berman

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision