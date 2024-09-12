Who Got The Work

Joseph Niczky of Rivkin Radler have entered appearances for James E. Robinson, David M. Schiffer and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 12 in New York Eastern District Court by Connell Foley on behalf of Mark A. Schiffer, pursues claims against the defendants for allegedly breaching their fiduciary duties by failing to properly manage trust property in accordance with the Prudent Investor Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Orelia E. Merchant, is 2:24-cv-05608, Schiffer v. Schiffer et al.

New York

September 12, 2024, 1:03 PM

