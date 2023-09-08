Who Got The Work

Greenberg Traurig have stepped in as defense counsel to True North United Investments and its board director Wright Thurston in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 31 in Utah District Court by Snell & Wilmer and K&L Gates on behalf of Eric Schiermeyer, co-founder of the game development company Zynga and CEO of Blockchain Game Partners d/b/a Gala Games. The complaint accuses Thurston of misappropriating over $130 million worth of GALA tokens while also pocketing proceeds from the sale of stolen 'nodes' which can be operated to earn more tokens. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Howard C. Nielson Jr., is 2:23-cv-00589, Schiermeyer v. Thurston et al.

Cryptocurrency

September 08, 2023, 10:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Eric Schiermeyer

Plaintiffs

K&L Gates

Snell & Wilmer

defendants

Blockchain Game Partners

True North United Investments, LLC

Wright Thurston

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims