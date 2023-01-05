Who Got The Work

Warner Norcross & Judd partners Edward J. 'Ed' Bardelli and Amanda Fielder have entered appearances for Dow Chemical, a DowDuPont spin-off focused on materials science, in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed Nov. 21 in Texas Southern District Court by Daniel, Williams & Associates on behalf of Lawrence Schexnayder, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after reporting racial discrimination claims to the company's human resources department. The case, assigned to Senior U.S. District Judge Ewing Werlein Jr., is 4:22-cv-04055, Schexnayder v. Dow Chemical Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 05, 2023, 7:06 AM