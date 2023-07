Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Waters Corp., a manufacturer of lab instruments and software, to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by McDonald, Sutton and DuVal on behalf of an executive account manager for the defendant who contends that she did not receive compensation for a sale in violation of her employment contract. The case is 3:23-cv-00478, Schettino v. Waters Corporation.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 28, 2023, 11:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Dundee Schettino

defendants

Waters Corporation

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches