Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wiley Rein on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb, Bankers Standard Insurance and other defendants to District of Columbia District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Odin Feldman & Pittleman and Gardiner Koch Weisberg & Wrona on behalf of Grant Scherling. The case is 1:23-cv-01303, Scherling v. Chubb Ltd. et al.

Insurance

May 08, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Grant Scherling

defendants

Bankers Standard Insurance Company

Chubb Ltd.

Federal Insurance Company

Erik Dahms

defendant counsels

Wiley Rein

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute