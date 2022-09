New Suit - Consumer Class Action

MGM Resorts International was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Sternberg, Naccari & White and other counsel, accuses MGM of making millions of dollars in profits by refusing to refund casino players' cash change. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00258, Scherer v. MGM Resorts International.