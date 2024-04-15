Jordan Weber of Taft Stettinius & Hollister has entered an appearance for Marriott International in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Lindau Lane, Mall of America premises, was filed Feb. 28 in Minnesota District Court by Throndset Michenfelder LLC on behalf of Gary Scherer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim, is 0:24-cv-00625, Scherer v. Marriott International, Inc.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
April 15, 2024, 7:58 AM