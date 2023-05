Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lisa Chastain & Associates on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint, over a claim for underinsured benefits, was filed by attorney Stephen Clark on behalf of Jared Scheopner. Counsel for the plaintiff have not yet entered an appearance in 4:23-cv-00436, Scheopner v. Allstate Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 15, 2023, 10:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Jared Scheopner

defendants

Allstate Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Lisa Chastain & Associates

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute