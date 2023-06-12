Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Plunkett Cooney on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com and Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Giroux Pappas Trial Attorneys on behalf of Ronald Schensky, who alleges that he was injured after a defective walker manufactured and sold by the defendants collapsed under his weight. The case is 2:23-cv-11395, Schensky v. Medical Depot, Inc., d/b/a Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 12, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Ronald Schensky

defendants

Amazon.Com Services, LLC.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Medical Depot, Inc., d/b/a Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing

defendant counsels

Plunkett Cooney

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims