New Suit - Employment

Hawaiian Airlines was sued Thursday in Hawaii District Court. The lawsuit was filed by attorneys Michael Jay Green and Peter C. Hsieh on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was terminated in early 2022 after refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The lawsuit is part of a string of similar cases accusing Hawaiian Airlines of wrongfully denying workers' requests for religious exemptions from the organization's vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00483, Schenk v. Hawaiian Airlines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

November 11, 2022, 10:57 AM