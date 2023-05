New Suit - ERISA

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. and Alliance Health and Life Insurance Co. were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court action, over health benefits under a no-fault automotive insurance policy, was brought by Giroux Pappas Trial Attorneys on behalf of Sarah Schenavar. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11245, Schenavar v. Alliance Health and Life Insurance Company et al.

May 26, 2023, 2:24 PM

