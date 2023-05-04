New Suit - Employment Class Action

Berger Montague filed a wage-and-hour class action Thursday in New Jersey District Court against Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. The court action contends that Hackensack Meridian failed to provide the plaintiff class with mandatory meal breaks despite docking 30 minutes of pay for the breaks. The court action was also filed by Anderson Alexander PLLC; Bruckner Burch PLLC; and Josephson Dunlap LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02466, Schelhas v. Hackensack Meridian Health, Inc.

Health Care

May 04, 2023, 4:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Alan Schelhas

Plaintiffs

Berger Montague

defendants

Hackensack Meridian Health, Inc.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations