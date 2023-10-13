Eric G. Soller of Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti has entered an appearance for Viatris, a drug company formed through the 2020 merger of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business, and other defendants in a pending stockholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 11 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Strassburger, McKenna, Gutnick & Gefsky and Weiss Law on behalf of Jacob Scheiner, alleges that the defendants made false statements in relation to the company's biosimilars portfolio. The defendant is also represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan, is 2:23-cv-01446, Scheiner v. Goettler et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
October 13, 2023, 3:02 PM