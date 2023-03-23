Who Got The Work

Sidley Austin partner Amy P. Lally has entered an appearance for 1st Phorm International in a pending consumer class action related to the marketing and sale of its 'ultra performance hydration stick' dietary supplements. The suit, filed Feb. 6 in California Southern District Court by Charles C. Weller APC, contends that the product's labeling falsely state that the products contain natural flavors when they are infused with malic acid. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel, is 3:23-cv-00215, Scheibe v. 1st Phorm International, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 23, 2023, 8:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Jacob Scheibe

Plaintiffs

Charles C. Weller, Esq.

defendants

1st Phorm International, LLC

defendant counsels

Sidley Austin

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects