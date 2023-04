Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis, Thomason, King, Krieg & Waldrop on Friday removed a lawsuit against Ryder Truck Rental and other defendants to Tennessee Middle District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers on behalf of Lauren Scheff. The case is 3:23-cv-00312, Scheff v. Stokes et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 07, 2023, 7:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Lauren Scheff

Plaintiffs

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers

defendants

Ryder Truck Rental, Inc.

Otto Stokes

Slay Transportation Co., Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis, Thomason, King, Krieg & Waldrop, P.C. (nashville)

Law Office Of Leslie Curry Bay, PLLC

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision