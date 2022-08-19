Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGlinchey Stafford on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA Casualty Insurance Company to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Favret, Demarest, Russo, Lutkewitte & Schaumburg and Alvendia, Kelly & Demarest on behalf of Jeanne Demarest Schaumburg and Seth Holden Schaumburg. The case is 2:22-cv-02738, Schaumburg et al v. USAA Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 19, 2022, 11:37 AM