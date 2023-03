New Suit - Copyright

Amazon.com was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Doniger Burroughs on behalf of professional photographer Howard Schatz and Beverly Ornstein, accuses Amazon of displaying a tennis image photograph on its website without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01903, Schatz et al v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

March 15, 2023, 8:30 AM