Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Davis Wright Tremaine; Simpson Thacher & Bartlett; and Godfrey & Kahn have stepped in to defend BMT International Inc. and other defendants in a pending antitrust class action. The complaint, filed Oct. 6 in Virginia Eastern District Court, accuses the defendants of maintaining an illegal agreement not to recruit each other’s employees in violation of antitrust laws. According to the complaint, the 'no-poach' agreement suppressed wages for naval engineers below competitive levels. The court action was initiated by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll; Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; and Handley Farah & Anderson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga, is 1:23-cv-01372, Scharpf et al v. General Dynamics Corp. et al.

Aerospace & Defense

November 20, 2023, 9:50 AM

