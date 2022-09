Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a lawsuit against Battle Creek Mutual Insurance Company and Nodak Insurance Company to Nebraska District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Powers Law on behalf of Anthony J. Schall. The case is 8:22-cv-00317, Schall v. Nodak Insurance Company et al.

Nebraska

September 09, 2022, 3:25 PM