Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Patterson Ripplinger on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to Colorado District Court. The complaint, which concerns claims of fire damage to an automobile, was filed by Peck Feigenbaum P.C. on behalf of Gunter Schaldach and Holiday Schaldach. The case is 1:22-cv-02986, Schaldach et al v. State Farm Mutual Automible Insurance Company.