New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Johns Hopkins University and the Johns Hopkins University Health System Corporation were slapped with a data breach class action on Thursday in Maryland District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a May 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable and protected health information of thousands of patients. The suit is backed by the Law Office of Courtney Weiner and Siri & Glimstad. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02099, Schaffer et al v. The Johns Hopkins University.

Education

August 04, 2023, 4:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Kathleen Schaffer

Patricia Patchoski

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Courtney Weiner PLLC

defendants

The Johns Hopkins University

The Johns Hopkins University Health System Corporation

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct