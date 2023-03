New Suit

Lincoln National was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Monday in South Dakota District Court. The suit, filed by Thomas Braun Bernard & Burke and the Schaffer Law Office on behalf of Toni M. Schafer, challenges the defendant's attempt to claw back previously-paid long-term disability benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-04032, Schafer v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Co.

Insurance

March 07, 2023, 4:17 PM