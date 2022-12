Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Manning & Kass Ellrod Ramirez Trester on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Heraeus Medical LLC to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by DT Law Partners on behalf of Marilyn Schafer, who was allegedly injured by the defendant's Palacos bone cement. The case is 2:22-cv-09355, Schafer v. Heraeus Medical LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 27, 2022, 6:56 PM