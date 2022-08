Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mirick O'Connell DeMallie & Lougee on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Unum Group and its subsidiary Paul Revere Life Insurance Company to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed disability benefits claims, was filed by Rosenfeld & Rafik on behalf of Peter N. Schaeffer. The case is 1:22-cv-11359, Schaeffer v. The Paul Revere Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

August 24, 2022, 3:30 PM