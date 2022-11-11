Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Hearst Communications Inc. to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by St. Romain Law on behalf of Cory Schaefers d/b/a Schaefers Distributing, accuses Hearst of failing to pay Schaefers for overtime hours worked, in addition to not reimbursing the plaintiff's business expenses and failing to pay for proper meal and rest breaks. The case is 3:22-cv-07073, Schaefers v. Hearst Communications, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 11, 2022, 7:22 AM