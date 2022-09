New Suit - Patent

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick filed a patent lawsuit Thursday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of Schaefer Systems International. The complaint seeks a declaratory judgement of non-infringement concerning five patents related to hyperlink technology held by defendant Aloft Media. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00513, Schaefer Systems International, Inc. v. Aloft Media, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

September 29, 2022, 6:22 PM