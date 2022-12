Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a defamation and employment discrimination lawsuit against Farris Engineering Services to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Seabolt Law Group on behalf of an employee claiming slander against her in retaliation for raising concerns about harassment. The case is 4:22-cv-04339, Schaatt v. Curtiss-Wright Flow Services, L.L.C. d/b/a Farris Engineering Services.

Construction & Engineering

December 14, 2022, 7:32 PM