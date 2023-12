News From Law.com

A South Florida chief judge entered a sharply worded partial final judgment order against a litigant, who found a legal loophole that has allowed him to claim ownership of parcels that are fully underwater and sued nearby homeowners for trespassing. That litigant is now facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney fees as damages for his actions.

Government

December 19, 2023, 2:12 PM

nature of claim: /