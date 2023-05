Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rawle & Henderson on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Cardo Windows d/b/a Castle Windows and Kinger Construction to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged mold exposure, was filed by the KBS Injury Law Group and BBC Law on behalf of Robert J. Scarcelle and Sharon Scarcelle. The case is 2:23-cv-02051, Scarcelle et al. v. Cardo Windows Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

May 30, 2023, 4:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Scarcelle

Sharon Scarcelle

defendants

Cardo Windows, Inc. d/b/a Castle Windows

defendant counsels

Rawle & Henderson

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims