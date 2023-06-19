Who Got The Work

H. Rowan Leathers III of Butler Snow has entered an appearance for Cumberland Electric Membership Corp. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed May 4 in Tennessee Middle District Court by the Hunter Law Firm on behalf of a customer service representative who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after taking intermittent FMLA leave to deal with her consistent migraines. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:23-cv-00450, Scarbrough v. Cumberland Electric Membership Corp.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 19, 2023, 4:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Halisha Scarbrough

Plaintiffs

Hunter Law Firm

defendants

Cumberland Electric Membership Corp.

defendant counsels

Butler Snow

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA